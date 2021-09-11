Trollcoin Hits Market Cap of $1.28 Million (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 61.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $28.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,347.42 or 1.00113350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00060830 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00078978 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007395 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002260 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006065 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Trollcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

