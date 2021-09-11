TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $97,845.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,446 shares of company stock valued at $533,982. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $13.56 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

