Tutti Frutti Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (TFF)

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a total market cap of $65,944.81 and approximately $4,552.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00060188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.42 or 0.00161609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00043939 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Profile

Tutti Frutti (TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token . The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

