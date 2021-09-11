Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock Price Up 7%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s stock price traded up 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.72 and last traded at $118.72. 5,379 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 730,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.30.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $226,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,347,316.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.70, for a total value of $355,853.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,420,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,294 shares of company stock worth $17,121,641 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 360,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,018,000 after acquiring an additional 70,166 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,399,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 45,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

