U and I Group (LON:UAI) Stock Price Up 2.3%

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) shares rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 89.80 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 88.60 ($1.16). Approximately 202,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 207,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.60 ($1.13).

UAI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of U and I Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of U and I Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of U and I Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £109.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In other U and I Group news, insider Lynn Krige bought 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £3,006.75 ($3,928.34).

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and trades in real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

