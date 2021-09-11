U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,912,278 Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,912,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,783,000. Sun Country Airlines accounts for about 3.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.05% of Sun Country Airlines as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.09. The company had a trading volume of 818,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,855. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.08.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

