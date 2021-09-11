U S Global Investors Inc. Buys 928 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 183,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,263,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.27.

PDD stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,806,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,916,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.89 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.79.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

