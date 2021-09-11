U S Global Investors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,700 Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of LIT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.13. The stock had a trading volume of 849,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,570. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.69. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.