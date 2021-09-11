U S Global Investors Inc. Grows Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 313.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,581 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 156,581 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 102.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,247,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $334,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,433,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $185,275,000 after purchasing an additional 288,386 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,548,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,839 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 78.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,704,399 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 33.4% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,073,022 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AU stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,134,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,218. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is currently 5.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on AU. Zacks Investment Research cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

