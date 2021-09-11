U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 50.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 73,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 67.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 9,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

IYR traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.05. 7,861,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,682,640. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.07. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

