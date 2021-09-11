U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 35,000 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,648,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after buying an additional 201,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $1,463,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 435,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 1,219,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 87,235 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HL traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $6.05. 5,675,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,977,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.43, a P/E/G ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.51.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

