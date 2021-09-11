U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Position Increased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JETS. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 33.4% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,822,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 523,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after buying an additional 46,715 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 51.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 131,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 44,662 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 107,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 160.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the period.

Get U.S. Global Jets ETF alerts:

U.S. Global Jets ETF stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.17. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.