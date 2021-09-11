Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 54,735 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,790 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 63,958 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $39.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.89 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.85.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.