UBS Group Raises RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $700.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group from $660.00 to $700.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $694.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $689.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.91. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. RH has a one year low of $330.64 and a one year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 2.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,746,000 after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,140,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,193,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in RH by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 3.6% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

