UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of VAT Group to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of VAT Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VAT Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS VACNY opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

