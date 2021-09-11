Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $122,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 25,687 shares in the company, valued at $630,102.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $119,700.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $121,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $24.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 25.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Foundation during the second quarter worth $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Foundation during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFWM. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

