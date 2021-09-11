UMA (UMA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $40.79 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, UMA has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.49 or 0.00023247 BTC on major exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $658.06 million and approximately $40.79 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00059534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00161092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00043520 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,693,363 coins and its circulating supply is 62,760,711 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

