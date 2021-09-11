Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,976 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $14,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Under Armour by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Under Armour by 2,555.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

UA opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.36. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

