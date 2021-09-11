Unido EP (UDO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $670,887.00

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $6.66 million and approximately $670,887.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00068791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00129934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00182795 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,774.85 or 1.00135876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.62 or 0.07126279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.66 or 0.00880847 BTC.

Unido EP Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,121,741 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

