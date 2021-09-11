Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Increased by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $207.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,981,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,331. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

