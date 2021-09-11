Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock Position Decreased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 199.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Unity Software by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 213,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 125,781 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total transaction of $3,539,631.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $23,193,185.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,111,511.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,053,998 shares of company stock worth $123,162,654.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $135.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion and a PE ratio of -61.41. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.77.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.92.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

