Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OLED. upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OLED opened at $200.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.75 and a 200-day moving average of $216.75. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $161.01 and a 52 week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

