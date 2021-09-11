Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,795 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Unum Group were worth $9,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Unum Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Unum Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. upped their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.