Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

UPWK stock opened at $45.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.85 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 4,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $224,891.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,115,933.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,251 shares of company stock worth $3,190,771 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Upwork by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 59.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

