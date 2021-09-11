Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.

NYSE UBA opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $766.57 million, a PE ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.40. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

