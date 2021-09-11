US Bancorp DE Acquires 18,652 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 182.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 2,535.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials in the first quarter worth $61,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MP opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.80 and a quick ratio of 13.41. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 4.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.41.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MP. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

