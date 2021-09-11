US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $36.48 on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.21.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.