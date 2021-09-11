US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.15% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1,651.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 247.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the first quarter worth $123,000.

Shares of HEZU opened at $36.98 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a one year low of $26.17 and a one year high of $37.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62.

