US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,432 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 88,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after buying an additional 45,117 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 691,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,869,000 after acquiring an additional 122,734 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $46.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $88.96.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist downgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Mercury Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

