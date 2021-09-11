US Bancorp DE Sells 279 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

NYSE BC opened at $97.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average is $100.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

