UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UWMC shares. Wedbush cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UWM by 14.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UWMC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.03. 2,235,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,435,590. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UWM has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that UWM will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

