Valor Token Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Valor Token has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Valor Token has a market cap of $7.81 million and $103,564.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00060134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00161891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00014524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00043529 BTC.

About Valor Token

VALOR is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Buying and Selling Valor Token

