Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 53,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 27,041 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 206,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,904,000 after acquiring an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of MGC opened at $158.63 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $114.36 and a 1 year high of $161.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.41 and a 200-day moving average of $149.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.