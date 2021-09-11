Veles (VLS) Trading Up 85.5% Over Last Week

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 33.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Veles has a total market capitalization of $70,809.14 and approximately $79.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Veles has traded up 85.5% against the US dollar. One Veles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,405.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.74 or 0.07313592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.12 or 0.01394383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.60 or 0.00393341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00125590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $251.26 or 0.00553377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.60 or 0.00481443 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00339504 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,845 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,172 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

