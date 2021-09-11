Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTR. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 38.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

