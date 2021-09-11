Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $61.00.

VTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ventas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.71.

NYSE:VTR opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. Ventas has a one year low of $37.83 and a one year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at about $196,281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 433.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,069,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,544 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 427.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,037 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 42.0% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,967,000 after purchasing an additional 916,550 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $48,006,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

