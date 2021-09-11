Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.32 million.

NASDAQ VRA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.49. 250,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,262. The stock has a market cap of $356.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.83. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $13.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

In other news, insider Daren Hull sold 15,000 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vera Bradley stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Vera Bradley worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

