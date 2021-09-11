Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.530-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.18 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.
VRNT opened at $43.25 on Friday. Verint Systems has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $52.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
