Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.530-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.18 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

VRNT opened at $43.25 on Friday. Verint Systems has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $52.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

