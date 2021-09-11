Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Vertiv also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.960-$1.010 EPS.

VRT traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. 3,810,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,260. Vertiv has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRT. Cowen raised their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertiv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

