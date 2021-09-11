VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,906.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $68.64 million and approximately $14,906.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00071050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00127523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.25 or 0.00180709 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,965.50 or 1.00006603 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $429.30 or 0.00954788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.69 or 0.07071856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002996 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,223,857 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.