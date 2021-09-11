Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $2,471,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $52,098,000 after buying an additional 17,303 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $210.30 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.55.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. raised their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.72.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

