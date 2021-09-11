Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $445,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $1,058,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 64.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

NYSE CMI opened at $233.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.06 and its 200-day moving average is $250.12. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.70 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.