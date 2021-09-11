Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

