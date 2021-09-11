Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.99 Million

Analysts expect Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) to post sales of $99.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vicor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.97 million. Vicor posted sales of $78.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vicor will report full year sales of $391.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $394.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $485.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vicor.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities started coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

VICR stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.59. 102,124 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,545. Vicor has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $129.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.51 and a 200-day moving average of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.34 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $1,029,138.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $3,100,578.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,758,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,156,726.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,091 shares of company stock valued at $26,554,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vicor by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,250,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vicor by 339.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Vicor by 47.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 164,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after purchasing an additional 53,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

