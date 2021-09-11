Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Heritage Insurance by 95.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 94.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Sunday, July 25th.

NYSE:HRTG opened at $6.53 on Friday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $182.89 million, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.91.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.10 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.