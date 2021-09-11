Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,933 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 24,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

FL stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.31. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

FL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,697 shares of company stock worth $12,436,587. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

