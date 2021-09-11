Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OHI. Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $62,479 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OHI stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.49.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

