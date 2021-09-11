Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $62,479 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OHI. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.