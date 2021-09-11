Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888,591 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $44.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $575,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

