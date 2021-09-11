Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,777 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,054,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,693,000 after purchasing an additional 798,337 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,782,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,888,000 after purchasing an additional 756,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

YUMC stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

